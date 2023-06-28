Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed..
THURSDAY
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resource Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
