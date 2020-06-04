Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School Education Board, 6:30 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Central School Education Board, 7:30 p.m., school Distance Learning room.

Milford Village Trustees Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Office.

Oneonta City Public Service Board, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

Tags

Recommended for you