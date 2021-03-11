Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Franklin Central School District Board of Education, executive session, 5:30 p.m., open session, 6:30 p.m.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning room. 

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you