Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
FRIDAY
Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 9 a.m., Meadows office building, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
