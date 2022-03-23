Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., executive session,  BOCES Instructional Support Services Center, Oneonta. 

Milford Central School District Board of Educaiton, 7 p.m., room 116. 

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

