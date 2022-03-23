Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., executive session, BOCES Instructional Support Services Center, Oneonta.
Milford Central School District Board of Educaiton, 7 p.m., room 116.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported
