Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium, 29 Academy St.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
New Lisbon Climate Smart Communities Committee, 7 p.m., by Zoom.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
