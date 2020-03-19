THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 145.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Otego Village Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., village hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 1 p.m., second floor conference room, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
FRIDAY
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., second floor conference room, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Schoharie County Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m., room 360, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Schoharie County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., board room, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Schoharie County Flood Committee, 5 p.m., room 360, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
