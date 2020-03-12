THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 3:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
FRIDAY
Otsego County Public Safety & legal Affairs, 1 p.m., second floor conference room, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
