THURSDAY

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 3:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.

FRIDAY

Otsego County Public Safety & legal Affairs, 1 p.m., second floor conference room, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. 

