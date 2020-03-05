THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., board room.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning Room.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
FRIDAY
No meetings were reported for Friday, March 6.
