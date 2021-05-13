Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Cooperstown Streets Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m. For more info visit franklincsd.org
Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
FRIDAY
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, noon. For connection information: L sbachman@4cls.org.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.