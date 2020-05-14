Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
FRIDAY
Four County Library Trustees Board, Noon, for information contact sbachman@4cls.org
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Education Board, 7:30 a.m., school cafeteria.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., Board Chambers, County Office Building. The meeting will be streamed via Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
