Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry-Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing, 7 p.m., cafeteria. 

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

FRIDAY

No meetings reported

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you