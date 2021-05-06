Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry-Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
FRIDAY
No meetings reported
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.