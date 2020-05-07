Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

THURSDAY

Afton Education Board, 7 p.m., via Skype.

Charlotte Valley Education Board, 6:30 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Budget Meeting, 7 p.m., school room 145.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Education Board Special Meeting, 7:30 a.m., school cafeteria. 

Greater Mohawk valley Land Bank annual board, 1 p.m., for more info email info@gmvlb.org

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., Village Office.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

SATURDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

