Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
THURSDAY
Afton Education Board, 7 p.m., via Skype.
Charlotte Valley Education Board, 6:30 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Budget Meeting, 7 p.m., school room 145.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Education Board Special Meeting, 7:30 a.m., school cafeteria.
Greater Mohawk valley Land Bank annual board, 1 p.m., for more info email info@gmvlb.org
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., Village Office.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
SATURDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
