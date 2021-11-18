Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties annual meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., on Zoom. For access: 518-234-4303.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
FRIDAY
Schoharie County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., board room, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
