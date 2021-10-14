Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Jefferson, public hearing, 7 p.m., to amend Local Lawl No. 1 of 2014, town hall, 677 N. Harpersfield Road.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Also available to live stream at www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main St. Cooperstown, Board Chambers. Stream at facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main St. Cooperstown, Board Chambers. Stream at facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
FRIDAY
Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Schoharie County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.