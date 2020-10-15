Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
THURSDAY
Andes Town Board budget workshop, 6 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave. and on Zoom.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Boar of Education, 7p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Jefferson Town Board, 7 p.m. town hall, 677 N. Harpersfield Road, public hearings on tax cap and preliminary budget.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning room.
Oneonta Common Council budget session, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, noon, board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
