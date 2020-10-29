Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

THURSDAY

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria, regarding 6-12 reopening plan.

Milford Town Board budget workshop, 6 p.m. town hall, Portlandville.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., audit committee followed by special board meeting, high school gymnasium. 

Oneonta City Common Council city manager discussion, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

New Lisbon Climate Smart Communities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall. 

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

