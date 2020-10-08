Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

THURSDAY

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., audit committee; regular meeting to follow. For info: franklincsd.org

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. Capital project update and Oct. 13 school reopening.

Oneonta City Board of Examining Electricians, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.

Oneonta City Police Department Community Advisory Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Valleyview Elementary School, regular meeting and building presentation.

Otsego Town Board 2021 budget workshop, 5 p.m., 811 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.

Walton Central School District Board of Education Facilities Committee, 5:30 p.m., district YouTube channel.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

Tags

Recommended for you