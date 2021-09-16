Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116. 

Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown and streamed live on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/27xfc52y.

Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown and streamed live on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/27xfc52y.

Walton Central School District Board of Education Policy Committee, 5 p.m., high school board room. 

FRIDAY

No meetings reported

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you