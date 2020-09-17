Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

THURSDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. 

Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning room. 

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

Oneonta City Common Council budget session, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs, noon, board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. 

Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. 

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

Tags

Recommended for you