THURSDAY
Andes Town Board 2022 budget workshop, 6 p.m., town hall and on Zoom. For Zoom access: andestownclerk@gmail.com
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives full board budget workshop, 8:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St.
Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 8:55 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
