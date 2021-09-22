Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain showers in the morning then thundershowers in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.