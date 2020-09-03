Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
