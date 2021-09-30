Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Ethics Board, 4:30 p.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. Conference call number 515-604-9094. Access code: 886-198-158.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

