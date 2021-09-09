Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Board of Electricians, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
