Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
THURSDAY
Central Bridge Water & Sewer District Board, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, organizational meeting, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room.
Oneonta City Board of Public Services, 4 p.m., www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta, ID: 88948268447, password: 494392#, telephone 1-646-558-8656.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
