Individuals are advised to call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been canceled, postponed or changed for health concerns because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 7 p.m., finance committee; 6:30 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St., closed to the public.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., webconference link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/182130737; teleconference: 1-929-205-6099.
Otsego County Committee meetings are closed to the public, but may be streamed via Facebook Live:
• Health and Education, 11:30 a.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
• Human Services, 10:15 a.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
• Intergovernmental Affairs, 1:30 p.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
• Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
Walton Board of Education budget workshop, 6:30 p.m.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., high school library.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., Townhouse, 118 Main St.
ONC BOCES Board, 11:30 a.m., video conference: https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/390357965?pwd=dytpY05iaW5xNjlrTXVsSVB0aFIzQT09
Otsego County Committee meetings are closed to the public, but may be streamed via Facebook Live:
• Public Safety & Legal Affairs, 10: a.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
• Otsego Public Works, 9 a.m., 197 Main Street, Cooperstown.
Walton Board of Education advisory Facility Committee, 5 p.m.
