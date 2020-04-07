Individuals are advised to call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been canceled, postponed or changed for health and safety concerns because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
SUNY Oneonta College Council, 2:30 p.m., conference call in Room 301, Netzer Administration building.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., remote viewing at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeNyGfgqoZkRPqVwVc3VD1g/featured
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 11 Main St., Delhi.
Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.