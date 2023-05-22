Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

TUESDAY

Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.

Oneonta City Community Policy Board, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 111 Main St., Delhi.

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

