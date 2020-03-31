Individuals are advised to call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been canceled, postponed or changed for health and safety concerns because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
No meetings reported.
WEDNESDAY
BOCES Board of Cooperative Educational Services, 5:30 p.m., https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/214043116
BOCES Annual Meeting, 6:30 p.m., https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/214043116
Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., high school library.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., second floor, board chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., https://e2ccb-gst.zoom.us/j/555524884
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Unadilla Valley Board of Education, Budget Work Session 5:30 p.m., Meeting 6 p.m., https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/2488645622
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
