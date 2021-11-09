Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Bainbridge Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 15 N. Main St. 

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County 4-H Committee, 6:30 p.m., CCE office, Hamden. For link to join via Zoom, call Justine, 1-607-865-6531.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town Board, 6 p.m., finance committee; 6:30 p.m., public hearing on 2022 preliminary budget followed by regular meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Oneonta City Common Council budget discussion, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room.

Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Human Services/Public Health Committees, 4:30 p.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.

Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Historical Committee, 6 p.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

WEDNESDAY 

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Laurens Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

THURSDAY

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.

