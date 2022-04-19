Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m. Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St. 

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room, high school.  

WEDNESDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.

Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., virtual setting. For access info: sbachman@4cls.org.

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4 p.m., NCOC, Grand Gorge.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Valleyview Elementary School. 

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room, high school. 

Worcester Planning Board, 7 p.m., town offices. Purpose: To review solar farm information. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

