Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m. Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room, high school.
WEDNESDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., virtual setting. For access info: sbachman@4cls.org.
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4 p.m., NCOC, Grand Gorge.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Valleyview Elementary School.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board room, high school.
Worcester Planning Board, 7 p.m., town offices. Purpose: To review solar farm information.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
