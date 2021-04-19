Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cooperstown Village Planning Board, 4:30 p.m., on Zoom.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Human Services Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Walton Central School, 6 p.m., Walton Central School Board of Education, www.youtube.com/channel/UCeNyGfggoZkRPqVwVc3VD1g.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Public Safety - Fire Committee, 5:30 p.m., Cooperstown Fire Hall, 24 Chestnut St.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
