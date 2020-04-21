Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Chenango Cooperative Extension Board, 7 p.m., 99 North Broad St., Norwich.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., Board Chambers, County Office Building.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Stamford Village, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
Walton Board of Education, 4:30 p.m., may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Central School Education Board, 7:30 p.m., School Room 115.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Education Board, 6:30 p.m., can be viewed at www.worcestercs.org
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
