Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Oneonta City Economic Development Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
WEDNESDAY
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Zoning & Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego Town Historic Demolition Committee, 4:30 p.m., town barn, Fly Creek. Purpose: Fly Creek Hotel demolition application and process.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.