Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium. 

Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi Board of Education and DCMO BOCES annual meeting, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom. For more info: www.franklincsd.org.

Otsego County Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego County Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., DCMO BOCES annual meeting. 

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., live streamed on district's YouTube channel.

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St. 

Oneonta Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

 

