Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cooperstown Zoning Board of Appeals, 5 p.m., by Zoom.
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Oneonta City Common Council. 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committees, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
WEDNESDAY
Cooperstown Police Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., join meeting at https://tinyurl.com/f858ba2d
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.