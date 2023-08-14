Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Gilbertsville Village Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., village office, 107 Lovers Lane. 

Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Work Group, 6 p.m., town hall. Will review accessory dwelling units and short-term rentals. 

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Draper room. 

WEDNESDAY

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library. 

Worcester Town Planning Board, 6 p.m., 19 Katie Lane. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

