Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Gilbertsville Village Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., village office, 107 Lovers Lane.
Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Work Group, 6 p.m., town hall. Will review accessory dwelling units and short-term rentals.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Draper room.
WEDNESDAY
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
Worcester Town Planning Board, 6 p.m., 19 Katie Lane.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
