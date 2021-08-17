Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Draper room.

WEDNESDAY

Gilboa-Conesville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 4 p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, Milford.

Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., Albert S. Nader Regional Airport, 391 Airport Road.

Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office, distance learning room. 

Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you