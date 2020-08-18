Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Bainbridge Village Board of Trustees 6:30 p.m. Bainbridge Town Hall, 15 N. Main St. Call 607-967-7373 for access.
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Zoom/firehouse, 610 E. Main St. Call 518-234-4661 for info.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
ONC BOCES meeting on reopening plans, 2 p.m., Zoom link available at www.oncboces.org
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., firehouse.
WEDNESDAY
DCMO BOCES meetings on reopening plans, 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Harold Campus. Virtual option: www.dcmoboces.com
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., OAOC, 1914 County Route 35, Milford.
ONC BOCES meeting on reopening plans. Zoom link available at www.oncboces.org
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.