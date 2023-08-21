Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County budget workshop, 10:30 a.m., basement budget lab, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Human Services Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
WEDNESDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., BOE room, 29 Academy St.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, special meeting, 6:45 p.m., to be preceded by public hearing on school safety plan.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
