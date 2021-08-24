Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Long Range Committee, 6 p.m., CCE office, Hamden.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Finance Committee, 7 p.m., CCE office, Hamden.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Personnel Committee, 7:30 p.m., CCE office, Hamden.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room, high school. 

WEDNESDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi. 

Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

