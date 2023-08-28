Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
TUESDAY
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent's office.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116. Purpose: hiring personnel.
Otsego County Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Oneonta City Common Council, 5 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
WEDNESDAY
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
