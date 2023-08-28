Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

TUESDAY

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., superintendent's office. 

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116. Purpose: hiring personnel. 

Otsego County Technology & Strategic Planning Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Oneonta City Common Council, 5 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Otsego County Performance Review & Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

WEDNESDAY

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

