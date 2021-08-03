Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school café.
Oneonta City Common Council, 6 p.m., budget discussion; 7 p.m., regular meeting, Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Energy Leadership Group, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., first floor conference room, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 9:40 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
