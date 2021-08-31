Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
No meetings reported.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
