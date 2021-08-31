Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

No meetings reported.

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

