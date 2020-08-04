Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.

Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

WEDNESDAY

Gilboa Town Board, 6:30 p.m Town Hall, 373 Route 990V. Zoom: meeting ID 532 640 5436. Passcode: 6400.

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City Common Council 7 p.m., budget meeting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta 

Otsego County Administrative Committee, 9:30 a.m. Stream at facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/

Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9 a.m..  Stream at facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 10 a.m., Stream at facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

