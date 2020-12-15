Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
TUESDAY
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, firehouse, 610 E. Main St.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m,
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Central School District Board of Education, 7:30 p.m., multi-purpose room.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., OHS, large group instruction room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
