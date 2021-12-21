Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.,
Otsego County Board of Representatives Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Human Services Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
WEDNESDAY
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.