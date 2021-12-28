Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Downsville Central School District, 6:30 p.m., superintendent’s office.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Technology & Strategic Planning, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehall, 34 Main St.
Otego Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
