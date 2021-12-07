Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St. 

Huntington Memorial Library Board, 2 p.m., second floor study, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta.

Laurens Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

New Berlin Fire District Commissioners, annual election, 6 to 9 p.m., firehouse, South New Berlin.

Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

