Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 1 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town and Village board joint meeting, 6:30 p.m.; regular town board meeting to follow, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, annual election, 6 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

Worcester Fire District Commissioners, annual election, 7 pm., firehouse.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi. 

Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., on Zoom. For info: www.franklincsd.org

Laurens Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room.

Milford Town Board, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville. Purpose: personnel. 

ONC BOCES Board of Education, 12:30 p.m., Otsego Area Occupational Center, Milford. 

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.

South New Berlin Fire District annual election, 6 to 9 p.m., firehouse. 

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

